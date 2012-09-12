JCPenney's Free Haircut Promo Did So Well That It's Becoming Permanent — With One Big New Stipulation

Photo: Screengrab from JCPenney.com

JCPenney’s free haircuts for back-to-school was a big success, and it got lots of people into stores to at least feel the new vibe as CEO Ron Johnson transforms the business.Its salons gave away around 1.6 million haircuts in August — a number “far bigger” than Johnson expected.



Johnson was obviously glad with the trial results, so JCPenney is bringing the promo back permanently.

Only kids K-6th are eligible, which is the same as the August promo, but there time there’s one big additional stipulation — the haircuts will only be available on Sundays.

We’re curious to see how packed salons are going to be when the deal comes back, and how hard it’s going to be to even get an appointment now that it’s only being offered one day per week.

