Photo: Megan Durisin/Business Insider
Today I ventured down to the Manhattan Mall in New York City’s Herald Square to check out the new Joe Fresh line at JCPenney.It was bright and affordable, but the store wasn’t mobbed with people looking to grab the newest JCP digs.
The collection featured just what Joe Fresh promised: women’s preppy basics in fresh, fun colours.
And everything was a steal — barely anything I saw in the section was going for much more than $25.
The “store within a store,” as JCPenney has billed the new boutique, was attention-grabbing, too. There were orange signs everywhere to draw customers in, and a DJ was just setting up when I was heading out the door.
Still, while I wasn’t flying solo in the Joe Fresh section, there were probably fewer than 10 customers at a time perusing the new line during the majority of my stay at the store.
The enthusiasm could easily pick up during more prime shopping hours this weekend, but I gained attention from nearly every employee within a five-rack radius as I perused the different styles — all friendly and eager to enter me in a Joe Fresh sweepstakes or help me find my size.
JCP is in the basement of the mall, but there was Joe Fresh marketing all over the top floor. Orange was the theme of the day and it was hard to miss.
After going down the escalator and walking in the store, I was immediately handed a coupon for $10 off my purchase. JCPenney initially tried eliminating coupons under CEO Ron Johnson, but the discounts are definitely back.
Soon enough, I spotted the bright orange signs leading me to the Joe Fresh section. The store had clearly made sure an influx of staff were working the section, and an employee in a Joe Fresh t-shirt asked what I thought of the new brand within a minute of my arrival.
Here's one of the collection's mannequins sporting a trendier style. Those white crochet shorts are $39 and the front-pocket black shirt is $29.
So far, the JCPenney collection only has a women's line. But Joe Fresh's standalone stores have men's and children's lines, too.
Here's a rack of patterned dresses. The employees were very attentive and by this point, at least four had checked in to see how my shopping experience was going. All of them were wearing orange or white outfits.
Here's a few photos around the rest of the store. By no coincidence, orange seemed to be everywhere. Mannequins in both the children's and intimates sections were sporting tons of the colour.
The prom section was getting some of the most foot traffic around the store. Here are some of the formal dresses on display.
