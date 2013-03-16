We Went To JCPenney's Crucial New Shop On Launch Day — Here's What We Saw

Megan Durisin
JCPenney Joe Fresh

Photo: Megan Durisin/Business Insider

Today I ventured down to the Manhattan Mall in New York City’s Herald Square to check out the new Joe Fresh line at JCPenney.It was bright and affordable, but the store wasn’t mobbed with people looking to grab the newest JCP digs.

The collection featured just what Joe Fresh promised: women’s preppy basics in fresh, fun colours.

And everything was a steal — barely anything I saw in the section was going for much more than $25.

The “store within a store,” as JCPenney has billed the new boutique, was attention-grabbing, too. There were orange signs everywhere to draw customers in, and a DJ was just setting up when I was heading out the door.

Still, while I wasn’t flying solo in the Joe Fresh section, there were probably fewer than 10 customers at a time perusing the new line during the majority of my stay at the store.

The enthusiasm could easily pick up during more prime shopping hours this weekend, but I gained attention from nearly every employee within a five-rack radius as I perused the different styles — all friendly and eager to enter me in a Joe Fresh sweepstakes or help me find my size.

I went to the JCPenney's location in the Manhattan Mall, on 33rd and Broadway, at around 11 AM.

JCP is in the basement of the mall, but there was Joe Fresh marketing all over the top floor. Orange was the theme of the day and it was hard to miss.

After going down the escalator and walking in the store, I was immediately handed a coupon for $10 off my purchase. JCPenney initially tried eliminating coupons under CEO Ron Johnson, but the discounts are definitely back.

Soon enough, I spotted the bright orange signs leading me to the Joe Fresh section. The store had clearly made sure an influx of staff were working the section, and an employee in a Joe Fresh t-shirt asked what I thought of the new brand within a minute of my arrival.

The line featured colours of every kind. Here's a display of jeans lined up like a rainbow.

Shirts on the other side were the same way.

Nearly everything comes in multiple colours and patterns.

Here's one of the collection's mannequins sporting a trendier style. Those white crochet shorts are $39 and the front-pocket black shirt is $29.

But other than the brief bit of black and white, colours were all around.

Everything in the collection screamed spring and summer.

So far, the JCPenney collection only has a women's line. But Joe Fresh's standalone stores have men's and children's lines, too.

Here's a rack of patterned dresses. The employees were very attentive and by this point, at least four had checked in to see how my shopping experience was going. All of them were wearing orange or white outfits.

At that point in the day, around 11 a.m., they didn't have a crowd of other customers to help.

Here's a few photos around the rest of the store. By no coincidence, orange seemed to be everywhere. Mannequins in both the children's and intimates sections were sporting tons of the colour.

One of the cashiers had about eight people ready to checkout.

The prom section was getting some of the most foot traffic around the store. Here are some of the formal dresses on display.

JCPenney's prices are definitely some of the cheapest you'll find for clothes in Manhattan.

By the time I left, far more people were heading downstairs to JCPenney than coming up.

What's the deal with Joe Fresh?

