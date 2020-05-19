JCPenney says it will close about 240 stores after filing for bankruptcy

Hayley Peterson
  • JCPenney plans to close about 240 stores, or roughly 30% of its total locations, the company said in a presentation filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • The closings would bring JCPenney’s total store count from 846 stores now to about 604 locations, and drop net store sales from about $US9.2 billion in fiscal 2019 to about $US7.5 billion, the company said.

  • The plan “reflects latest thinking on stores as of April 2020” and the “exact number continues to evolve,” the presentation said.

  • The embattled department store chain filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday.

