JCPenney is closing 138 stores -- see if your store is one of them

JCPenney has released a list of 138 stores it will close in the next couple of months because of slowing traffic and sales.

The stores represent about 14% of the company’s locations, but account for just 5% of its sales.

JCPenney didn’t say how many employees would be impacted, but said they would receive separation benefits, including assistance getting other jobs.

“We believe closing stores will… allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers,” JCPenney CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

Here’s the full list of stores closing.

JCPenney List of Store Closures by Hayley Peterson on Scribd



NOW WATCH: How Sears went from retail icon to empty stores



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.