JCPenney has a 'tough path forward'

JCPenney stock plummeted nearly 8% Monday morning after a UBS note sent out to clients noted the company has a “tough path forward.”

The report comes on the heels of JCPenney’s lacklustre first quarter earnings report released Friday morning.

The department store reported that same-store sales fell 3.5% versus a year ago. Earnings per share slumped $US0.26 from last year.

The weak Q1 results have some Wall Streeters concerned that the retailer may not have the wherewithal to fend off the ongoing retail Apocalypse.

“After a big 1Q SSS shortfall (-3.5% vs our -0.5%), JCP needs 2-yr SSS to accelerate by +3.7-6.3pp in 2Q-4Q to hit its guide for -1% to +1% SSS for the year,” wrote the UBS team led by Michael Binetti.

The bank has lowered its price target for JCPenney to $US4 per share, below its original 12-month price target of $US5. Currently, the stock trades at $US4.31 per share.

More from Frank Chaparro:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.