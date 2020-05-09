JCPenney is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy and closing hundreds of stores

Robert Barnes/Getty Images JCPenney could file for bankruptcy next week.

JCPenney is considering filing for bankruptcy, though no final decision has been made, Reuters reported Friday.

It had temporarily closed all of its stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The department store chain has struggled in recent years. It has nearly $US4 billion in debt.

A representative for JCPenney declined to comment to Business Insider.

According to Reuters, about a quarter of the chain’s roughly 850 stores could permanently close.

The department store has nearly $US4 billion in debt. It missed a debt payment on April 15 but has a 30-day grace period that ends next Friday.

After closing all of its stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic in March, JCPenney began to reopen stores in certain states at the beginning of May, implementing safety measures like plexiglass at registers and contactless curbside pickup.

But JCPenney has faced struggles for several years. Like many other department stores, it’s faced slumping sales as shoppers increasingly turn to online options and mall foot traffic declines. It has also faced stiff competition in off-price retailers like TJ Maxx and Ross Stores. Frequent changes to the executive team and shifting strategies have exacerbated issues.

JCPenney has closed dozens of stores in recent years, including six stores and a Kansas customer service centre that permanently shuttered at the beginning of 2020. It reported that comparable sales decreased by 7.7% for the fiscal year ending February 1.

JCPenney is in the midst of a turnaround plan, spearheaded by CEO Jill Soltau, that involves reducing inventory and sharpening its focus on its core audience of middle-class families.

Reuters reported that the retailer is also considering negotiating a deal with creditors without filing for bankruptcy.

