JCPenney Is Getting Destroyed

Flickr/Dov HarringtonJCPenney is the biggest loser of the S&P.



The retailer opened down more than 6.5 per cent on Tuesday.

News broke last night that CEO Ron Johnson, who joined the retailer from Ackman, had stepped down.

The stock initially rose on the news, but tumbled after the retailer said that form CEO Mike Ullman would step in during the interim period.

Johnson, who came one as JCPenney’s CEO 16 months ago, was trying to turn around the retailer, but was unsuccessful.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.