JCPenney Loses Another High-Profile Marketing Executive

JCPenney strategic marketing VP Lisa DeStefano-Orebaugh is heading for a new job as a VP of marketing and brand management at Home Depot, Sapna Maheshwari at Bloomberg News reported.

It’s the third high-profile exit from CEO Ron Johnson’s marketing team in the past 10 months.

Marketing chief Michael Francis left last June after just eight months on the job. He had been brought in by Johnson, but JCPenney’s initial pricing strategy bombed and didn’t resonate with customers. Francis has since been hired as a creative advisor at Gap.

Creative marketing SVP Greg Clark left in October. He recently signed up with Jones Group as its marketing head.

Right now, JCPenney is trying to turn things around under Johnson, as the department store chain tries to reclaim the core customers lost throughout its transformation.

