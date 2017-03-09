JCPenney is closing 140 stores -- see if your store could be one of them

JCPenney recently announced that it would close 130 to 140 stores in the next couple of months due to slowing traffic and sales.

The department store chain hasn’t yet released a list of which stores will close but Morningstar Credit Ratings has identified 39 stores most at risk of closing, based on the stores’ sales data.

The stores that made the list have weaker sales-per-square-foot than JCPenney’s average.

According to the JCPenney, the stores most at risk of closing either require a significant capital investment or have below-average sales.

Here’s the list of stores most at risk of closing:

Pinnacle Hills Promenade, Rogers, Arkansas

El Con Center, Tucson, Arizona

Mt. Shasta Mall, Redding, California

West Covina Mall, West Covina, California

Westminster Mall, Westminster, California

Westfield Trumbull, Trumbull, Connecticut

Southland Mall, Cutler Bay, Florida

Tifton Plaza, Tifton, Georgia

North Riverside Park Mall, North Riverside, Illinois

Yorktown Center, Lombard, Illinois

Glenbrook Square Mall, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Muncie Mall, Muncie, Indiana

West Ridge Mall & Plaza, Topeka, Kansas

Country Club Mall, LaVale, Maryland

Westfield Wheaton, Wheaton, Maryland

Maine Mall, South Portland, Maine

Southdale Center, Edina, Minnesota

Crossroads Center, Saint Cloud, Minnesota

Mall at Barnes Crossing, Tupelo, Mississippi

Windsor Square, Matthews, North Carolina

Greenville Mall, Greenville, North Carolina

The Mall of New Hampshire, Manchester, New Hampshire

Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Destiny USA Phase I Syracuse, New York

Palisades Center, West Nyack, New York

Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted, Ohio

Northtowne Mall, Defiance, Ohio

Penn Square Mall, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Park City Center, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Indiana Mall, Indiana, Pennsylvania

Montgomery Mall, North Wales, Pennsylvania

Oxford Valley Mall, Middletown Township, Pennsylvania

Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, Tennessee

South Plains Mall, Lubbock, Texas

Potomac Mills, Woodbridge, Virginia

Kitsap Mall, Silverdale, Washington

