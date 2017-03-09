JCPenney is closing 140 stores -- see if your store could be one of them

JCPenney recently announced that it would close 130 to 140 stores in the next couple of months due to slowing traffic and sales.
The department store chain hasn’t yet released a list of which stores will close but Morningstar Credit Ratings has identified 39 stores most at risk of closing, based on the stores’ sales data.
The stores that made the list have weaker sales-per-square-foot than JCPenney’s average.
According to the JCPenney, the stores most at risk of closing either require a significant capital investment or have below-average sales.
Here’s the list of stores most at risk of closing:
- Pinnacle Hills Promenade, Rogers, Arkansas
- El Con Center, Tucson, Arizona
- Mt. Shasta Mall, Redding, California
- West Covina Mall, West Covina, California
- Westminster Mall, Westminster, California
- Westfield Trumbull, Trumbull, Connecticut
- Southland Mall, Cutler Bay, Florida
- Tifton Plaza, Tifton, Georgia
- North Riverside Park Mall, North Riverside, Illinois
- Yorktown Center, Lombard, Illinois
- Glenbrook Square Mall, Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Muncie Mall, Muncie, Indiana
- West Ridge Mall & Plaza, Topeka, Kansas
- Country Club Mall, LaVale, Maryland
- Westfield Wheaton, Wheaton, Maryland
- Maine Mall, South Portland, Maine
- Southdale Center, Edina, Minnesota
- Crossroads Center, Saint Cloud, Minnesota
- Mall at Barnes Crossing, Tupelo, Mississippi
- Windsor Square, Matthews, North Carolina
- Greenville Mall, Greenville, North Carolina
- The Mall of New Hampshire, Manchester, New Hampshire
- Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- Destiny USA Phase I Syracuse, New York
- Palisades Center, West Nyack, New York
- Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted, Ohio
- Northtowne Mall, Defiance, Ohio
- Penn Square Mall, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Park City Center, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
- Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
- Indiana Mall, Indiana, Pennsylvania
- Montgomery Mall, North Wales, Pennsylvania
- Oxford Valley Mall, Middletown Township, Pennsylvania
- Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- South Plains Mall, Lubbock, Texas
- Potomac Mills, Woodbridge, Virginia
- Kitsap Mall, Silverdale, Washington
