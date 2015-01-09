See If Your Hometown JC Penney Is Closing

J.C. Penney Co. will close 40 stores over the next year, CNBC reports.

The closures represent nearly 4% of the company’s 1,060 stores.

“As with most retailers, we continually evaluate our store portfolio to determine whether there’s a need to close or relocate underperforming stores,” company spokesman Joey Thomas told Masslive.com. “Reviews such as these are essential in meeting our long-term goals for future company growth. While it’s never an easy decision to close stores, especially due to the impact on our valued associates and customers, we feel this is a necessary business decision.”

The company’s stock was down 2% early Wednesday.

Here’s a list of the stores that are closing:

Belus Capital Advisors analyst Brian Sozzi says he expects more retailers to announce store closures in the coming weeks, including Macy’s, Abercrombie, Aeropostale, Target, and Wal-Mart.

“You will hear more, big-time store closure announcements within the next month,” he wrote in an email.

NOW WATCH: 4 Real Robots Designed To Make Life Easier

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.