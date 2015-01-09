See If Your Hometown JC Penney Is Closing

Hayley Peterson
Jcpenney Reuters

J.C. Penney Co. will close 40 stores over the next year, CNBC reports.

The closures represent nearly 4% of the company’s 1,060 stores.

“As with most retailers, we continually evaluate our store portfolio to determine whether there’s a need to close or relocate underperforming stores,” company spokesman Joey Thomas told Masslive.com. “Reviews such as these are essential in meeting our long-term goals for future company growth. While it’s never an easy decision to close stores, especially due to the impact on our valued associates and customers, we feel this is a necessary business decision.”

The company’s stock was down 2% early Wednesday.

Here’s a list of the stores that are closing:

JCPenney stores closing 2015J.C. Penney via the Huffington Post

Belus Capital Advisors analyst Brian Sozzi says he expects more retailers to announce store closures in the coming weeks, including Macy’s, Abercrombie, Aeropostale, Target, and Wal-Mart.

“You will hear more, big-time store closure announcements within the next month,” he wrote in an email.

NOW WATCH: 4 Real Robots Designed To Make Life Easier

 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.