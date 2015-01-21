JCPenney Is Bringing Back The Catalogue

Associated Press Customers arrive at a J.C. Penney store in New York.

JCPenney is bringing back its catalogue for the first time in five years.

The company hopes the book will help drive online sales, reports Suzanne Kapner at The Wall Street Journal.

The new catalogue will ship out in March and feature items from JCPenney’s home department.

Catalogue mailings peaked in 2007 with 19.6 billion, WSJ writes, citing the Direct Marketing Association. In 2013, 11.9 billion catalogues were mailed.

JCPenney CEO Mike Ullman said the company hopes the catalogue will help the brand regain customers it lost when former executive Ron Johnson overhauled the brand.

Johnson eliminated sales and brought in designers like Jonathan Adler for the home store.

But his strategy caused sales to decline 32%. He left the brand in 2012.

Since then, the brand has been closing stores and focusing on the online business.

