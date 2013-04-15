JCPenney Is Bringing Back One Thing Ron Johnson Hated [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Just one week after Ron Johnson was ousted at JC Penney, the retailer is bringing back one marketing strategy that the ex-CEO hated but customers loved: Welcome back, coupons. Myron Ulman, who is replacing Johnson at the moment, said in a statement, “My plan is to immediately engage with the company’s customers, team members, vendors and shareholders, to understand their needs, views and insights.”

RPA is trying to find displaced staffers new jobs.

The Maine lobster industry is going to have an advertising push.

Adweek looks at companies that are violating children’s privacy laws.

David’s Bridal’s mobile makeover had a huge impact on traffic.

AdExchanger lists five different types of performance marketing fraud.

