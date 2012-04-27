JCPenney Just Poached Another Top Apple Exec

Photo: CBS

JCPenney just hired away Apple’s senior director of retail, real estate and design, Benjamin Fay.Fay had been at Apple for more than eight years and he played a major role in Apple’s global retail store expansion.



Fay is the second high-level Apple employee to leave the company for JCPenney in less than a year. Ron Johnson, the former senior VP of retail operations at Apple and the man who practically invented the Apple Store, took over as JCPenney’s CEO in November.

Here’s J.C. Penney’s press release announcing Fay’s hire:

Benjamin Fay, 40, has joined the JCPenney team as EVP, real estate, store design and development. Leading the Company’s strategic presence in more than 1,100 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Fay will guide the development of the all new jcp store of the future intended to create an entirely new interface for retail. Additionally, he will be responsible for the implementation of the Shops(TM) strategy, as well as the remodel and maintenance of all existing jcp stores. Fay joins JCPenney from Apple, where he served as senior director of retail real estate, design and development. In this role, he led the design team responsible for upholding the brand image and unique design aesthetic associated with its worldwide portfolio of Apple retail stores. Prior to this position, Fay worked at Gensler on the Apple account, where his creative talents were instrumental to overseeing the standard design execution of Apple retail stores across the country. Fay will report to Chief Executive Officer Ron Johnson.

“Ben is an incredibly creative professional with extraordinary leadership skills. Having worked with him over the last 12 years, I am delighted to see Ben step into this new role at jcp,” said Johnson. “His design influence has made the Apple stores highly regarded retail destinations around the world, and I am excited to have Ben place his own mark on jcp as we re-imagine the JCPenney store of the future.”

