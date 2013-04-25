JCPenney Has Chosen A New Ad Agency [THE BRIEF]

JCPenney
— under the purview of Sergio Zyman — has chosen Y&R New York as its new lead agency. The troubled retailer parted ways with Saatchi & Saatchi a couple of years ago to work with Mother, New York, and Peterson Milla Hooks until now.Danone Groupe has put its $1.47 billion global media business into review. Havas Worldwide is the incumbent.
Actors in commercials will get a 6% pay raise, Ad Age says.
Ad industry gets blasted in Senate for dragging feet on Do Not Track.
P&G will hike its marketing spending this year.
Barton F. Graph 9000 used a banner-towing plane to announce three creative hires.
Reuters does a deep dive on Amazon‘s new ad network.
Urban Outfitters, one of the earliest adopters of Vine, is producing a whole campaign around the Twitter video product.
