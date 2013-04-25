JCPenney Has Chosen A New Ad Agency [THE BRIEF]

Jim Edwards
JC Penney retail shopping

JCPenney

— under the purview of Sergio Zyman — has chosen Y&R New York as its new lead agency. The troubled retailer parted ways with Saatchi & Saatchi a couple of years ago to work with Mother, New York, and Peterson Milla Hooks until now.Danone Groupe has put its $1.47 billion global media business into review. Havas Worldwide is the incumbent.

Actors in commercials will get a 6% pay raise, Ad Age says.

Ad industry gets blasted in Senate for dragging feet on Do Not Track.

P&G will hike its marketing spending this year.

Barton F. Graph 9000 used a banner-towing plane to announce three creative hires.

Reuters does a deep dive on Amazon‘s new ad network.

Urban Outfitters, one of the earliest adopters of Vine, is producing a whole campaign around the Twitter video product.

Previously on Business Insider:

  • AD OF THE DAY: Bottled Water Can Stop You Being Dumb
  • Business Magazine Compares Angela Merkel To Hitler In New Ad Campaign
  • Maurice Levy Says He’s A ‘Good Soldier,’ But Really Wants To Retire
  • The US Army Made Some Strange PSAs Starring A Soldier Dressed Up As Batman
  • ‘Homeland’ Lead Damian Lewis Stars In This 13-Minute Ad For A $100K Jaguar
  • If You Want A Job At LinkedIn, You Can Increase Your Chances By Applying At The Right Time Of Year
  • This Ad Guy Audited His Facebook Account To Prove That It’s Not Filling Up With Ads
  • This Television Commercial Was Filmed Entirely On An iPhone 5
  • What Your iPhone Would Look Like If It Were A Brazilian Prison
  • Britain’s Daily Mail Is Now America’s 3rd Largest Online Newspaper

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.