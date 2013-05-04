JCPenney Had A Huge Social Media Apology Tour This Week

In case you missed JCPenney’s new commercial, the retailer is really, really, really sorry for its admitted “mistakes” and is begging customers to come back. But the apology tour isn’t limited to the airwaves. This week JCPenney has unrolled a massive social media initiative to try to win loyalists back.



And it’s so dedicated to keep in constant communication with consumers to reclaim their business, that the JCPenney Twitter account even lets consumers know when its retiring for the night and will be unavailable.

Under recently booted CEO Ron Johnson’s leadership, the newly-minted JCP cut coupons for a younger vibe, full of mini-shops in place of the store’s classic brands. These changes cost the company one third of its customers in 2012 and holiday sales dropped a whopping 32%.

After losing one third of its customers in 2012 and approximately $4.3 billion in sales, JCPenney’s new strategy is to engage with consumers to make sure that never happens again. And what better media for the conversation than Twitter and Facebook?

“What matters with mistakes is what we learn,” the Young & Rubicam-created commercial, titled “It’s No Secret,” says. “We learned a very simple thing: to listen to you. To hear what you need to make your life more beautiful.” The spot ends begging consumers to “come back,” and then flashing the hashtag #JCPListens to continue the PR campaign on the web.

On top of monitoring and responding to Twitter feedback, JCPenney also put a poll on its Facebook page to ask fans what their favourite brands at the store were, many of which got cut under Johnson.

St. John’s Bay made JCPenney $1 billion in sales every year but was cut under Johnson.

In March, JCPenney CFO Ken Hannah noted that customers have been “screaming loud and clear that’s been missing … the basic denim, khakis, St. John’s Bay for women — [that was a] huge, huge miss when we edited that out and didn’t offer an alternative for that customer. They voted with their money and took it somewhere else, and that’s something we need to address.”

It was addressed by having consumers vote, this time with Facebook, and as the hashtag goes, #JCPListens and announced this week that it was bringing it back.

TwitterOf course, some Twitter followers are afraid that JCPenney will over-correct for its mistake.

TwitterStaying in tune with the conversation, replying regularly to feedback, JCPenney has assured consumers that not all changes will disappear.

TwitterTime will tell if the digital engagement will translate to brick and mortar returns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.