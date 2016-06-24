JCPenney launched a plus-size line with a powerful video encouraging body positivity

Twitter/JCPenney Boutique+ strives to promote body positivity.

To celebrate the launch of its new line of plus-size clothing, Boutique+, JCPenney released a video about body positivity.

The #HereIAm ad campaign features Ashley Nell Tipton, “Project Runway’s” first-ever plus-size winner and a designer behind the line, as well as Valerie Sagun, Mary Lambert, Gabi Fresh, and Jes Baker.

At the start of the video, Baker, author of “Things No One Will Tell Fat Girls,” asks, “Would my life be better if I were thinner?”

“No,” she says. “But it would be better if I weren’t treated so poorly because I’m not.”

The other women featured in the video share similar sentiments and stories about self-love and acceptance.

Lambert, a Grammy-nominated musician, recalls the time a family member told her she would never be a musician because she didn’t look like one.

Segun, aka Big Gal Yoga, talks about fighting the stereotype that people do yoga have to be skinny.

“We countering a lifetime of learned hated,” Baker explains.

The women encourage others to feel comfortable with their own bodies.

“I’ve spent so many years feeling uncomfortable in my own skin,” Tipton says as she begins to tear up. “It’s time for me to happy and never have to look back.”

You can watch the full video below:

