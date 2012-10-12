It Seems That Ron Johnson Has Broken His 'No Coupon' Vow At JCPenney

Photo: Scott Olsen / Getty Images

JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson vowed to wean customers off of coupons.Well, now it looks like he’s going back on that promise.



In a recent email to customers, JCPenney presents a “gift” for shoppers who visit one of the retailer’s new revamped stores, report Karen Talley and Dana Mattioli at the Wall Street Journal.

It offers $10 off their next purchase of $10 or more.

“As an incentive, I’m enclosing a $10 gift,” Johnson writes in the email.

That, traditionally, is a coupon.

But JCPenney says that it’s not.

“This invitation is in no way a reflection of a departure from our fair and square everyday low prices,” JCPenney spokesperson Kate Coultas tells the WSJ. She says that it’s just a “gift.”

Johnson has been adamantly against coupons throughout his tenure at JCPenney. He called coupons a “drug” back in May, and has reiterated that he’s sticking to his “every day low prices” strategy.

