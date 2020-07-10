Bankrupt JCPenney said it would have to close about 30% of its stores. Here are all the closures it announced so far.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski JCPenney is closing more than 150 stores.

JCPenney, which filed for bankruptcy in May, said it would have to close a significant number of its stores.

It has since made a series of announcements revealing the stores that are slated to liquidate.

Here are the closures it has announced so far.

After it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, JCPenney warned it would have to close about 30% of its 846 stores.

Since then, the department store chain has made several announcements about which stores it plans to close. Liquidation sales have begun at most of these stores, and for the most part, all sales are final at those locations. Items purchased before June 12 can be returned or exchanged at most locations.

Stores are operating at reduced hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A note on JCPenney’s website says that some previously announced closures are pending further review.

Here are the 159 closures JCPenney has announced so far, arranged alphabetically by state:

Alabama:

Covington Mall, 922 River Falls St, Andalusia, AL 36420

Jackson Square, 1601 S Broad, Scottsboro, AL 35768

Regency Square, 301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133), Florence, AL 35630

Spanish Fort Town Centre, 22500 Town Centre Ave, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Arizona:

Little Creek Centre, 1100-B Hwy 260, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Christown Spectrum, 1727 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015

El Con Shopping Centre, 3501 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

Arkansas:

Independence Centre, 475 S St Louis St, Batesville, AR 72501

Conway Towne Centre, 201 Skyline Dr, Ste 7, Conway, AR 72032

Mellor Park Mall, 1845 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730

The Fashion Centre, 814 US Hwy 62-65 N, Ste 27, Harrison, AR 72601

California:

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Centre, 14659 Ramona Ave, Chino, CA 91710

228 Main St, Delano, CA 93215

San Luis Plaza, 951 W Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos, CA 93635

Woodland Plaza II, 120 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Inland Centre, 300 Inland Ctr, San Bernardino, CA 92408

West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Rd, Tracy, CA 95304

Countryside Plaza, II 1840 Countryside Dr, Turlock, CA 95380

Yreka Junction Mall, 1810 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka, CA 96097

Colorado:

Durango Mall, 800 S Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81301

135 Bockman Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Greeley Mall, 2080 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631

River Landing Shopping Centre, 3400 Rio Grande Ave, Montrose, CO 81401

Connecticut:

Torrington Commons, 251 High St, Torrington, CT 06790

Florida:

Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701, Bradenton, FL 34205

Coralwood Shopping Centre, 2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Gulf Coast Town Centre, 10083 Gulf Centre Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Eagle Ridge Mall, 501 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales, FL 33859

Santa Rosa Shopping Centre, 300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther, FL 32569

Orlando Fashion Square, 3115 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803

Lakeshore Mall, 901 Us 27 N, Ste 150, Sebring, FL 33870

Georgia:

Georgia Square, 3700 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606

Northlake Mall, 4840 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345

Arbor Place Mall, 6650 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville, GA 30135

Lakeshore Mall, 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501

Mount Berry Square, 300 Mount Berry Square NE, Rome, GA 30165

Statesboro Mall, 325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25, Statesboro, GA 30458

Hatcher Point Mall, 2215 Memorial Dr, Waycross, GA 31501

Idaho:

Lewiston Shopping Centre, 1826 19th Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501

Bonner Mall, 300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60, Ponderay, ID 83852

Illinois:

Northfield Square, 1600 N State Rt 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

University Mall, 1201 E Main, Carbondale, IL 62901

Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave, Freeport, IL 61032

Times Square Mall, 115 Times Sq Mall, Mt. Vernon, IL 62864

Indiana:

Bedford Town Fair, 1118 James Ave, Bedford, IN 47421

NW Pavilion at Michigan Road, 8752 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Kokomo Mall, 1718 E Blvd, Kokomo, IN 46902

River Point Mall, 435 E Clifty Dr, Madison, IN 47250

Muncie Mall, 3501 Granville Ave, Muncie, IN 47303

Pilgrim Place Mall, 1350 Pilgrim Ln, Plymouth, IN 46563

Richmond Square, 4199 National Rd E, Richmond, IN 47374

Vincennes Plaza, 640 Niblack Blvd, Vincennes, IN 47591

Iowa:

504 N Adams St, Carroll, IA 51401

Marshalltown Mall, 2500 S Centre St, Marshalltown, IA 50158

Kansas:

Flint Hills Village, 1678 Industrial Rd, Emporia, KS 66801

Liberal Plaza, 1513 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS 67901

Central Mall, 2259 S 9th St, Salina, KS 67401

Kentucky:

Green River Plaza, 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Danville Manor Shopping Centre, 1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301, Danville, KY 40422

Bradford Square, 4000 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Market Square, US 68 S and AA Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056

Middlesboro Mall, 905 N 12th St, Ste 10, Middlesboro, KY 40965

Town Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301

Louisiana:

Acadiana Mall, 5725 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Maryland:

Boulevard at Box Hill, 3411 Merchant Blvd, Abingdon, MD 21009

Mall @ Prince Georges, 3500 East West Hwy, Ste 1000, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Country Club Mall, 1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300, La Vale, MD 21502

Woodmore Town Centre at Glen, 9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576, Lanham, MD 20706

Michigan:

Northtown Village, 1680 Wright Ave, Alma, MI 48801

Alpena Mall, 2338 US 23 S, Alpena, MI 49707

Bay City Town Centre, 4129 E Wilder Rd, Bay City, MI 48706

125 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Cadillac Shopping Centre, 1550 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601

Greenville West Mall, 300 Greenville W Dr, Ste 1, Greenville, MI 48838

Mt. Pleasant Shopping Centre, 2231 S Mission Rd, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave, Ste 135, Okemos, MI 48864

201 S Washington St, Owosso, MI 48867

408 E Mitchell St, Petoskey, MI 49770

Minnesota:

Riverdale Village, 12550 Riverdale Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Grove Square Shopping Centre, 13701 Grove Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Kandi Mall, 1605 South First Street, Willmar, MN 56201

Mississippi:

Sawmill Square Mall, 910 Sawmill Rd, Laurel, MS 39440

Starkville Crossing, 864 Hwy 12 W, Starkville, MS 39759

Missouri:

Bolger Square, 17610 E 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055

Kirksville Shopping Centre, 2206 S Baltimore St, Kirksville, MO 63501

Montana:

Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W Main St, Ste C, Bozeman, MT 59718

Nebraska:

Conestoga Mall, 3404 W 13th St, Grand Island, NE 68803

New Hampshire:

West Street Shopping Centre, 381 West St, Keene, NH 03431

Mountain Valley Mall, State Hwy 16 & Rt 302, North Conway, NH 03860

Lilac Mall, 25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125), Rochester, NH 03867

Upper Valley Plaza, 250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202, West Lebanon, NH 03784

New Mexico:

White Sands Mall, 3199 N White Sands, Alamogordo, NM 88310

New York:

Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, NY 13021

Batavia City Centre, 40 Batavia City Ctr, Batavia, NY 14020

South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706

Kings Plaza, 5100 Kings Plaza, Ste 2201, Brooklyn, NY 11234

Roseland Shopping Centre, 3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Manhattan Mall, 100 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001

Sangertown Square Mall, 1 Sangertown Sq, Ste 55, New Hartford, NY 13413

Poughkeepsie Galleria, 2001 South Rd (Rt 9), Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Freedom Mall, 205 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY 13440

Destiny USA, 9559 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13290

Green Acres Mall, 1051 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, NY 11581

North Carolina:

Henderson Square, 380 N Cooper Dr, Henderson, NC 27536

Biggs Park Shopping Centre, 2910 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC 28358

Twin Rivers Mall, 3100 M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562

North Hills Shopping Centre, 4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609

Richmond Plaza, 1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13, Rockingham, NC 28379

Ohio:

Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600, Akron, OH 44310

Tri-County Plaza, 1500 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312

Carnation Mall, 2500 W State St, Ste 118, Alliance, OH 44601

Ashtabula Mall, 3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Governors Plaza, 9365 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249

Northtowne Mall, 1500 N Clinton St, Defiance, OH 43512

Summit Square Shopping Centre, 16280 Dresden Ave, Space M, East Liverpool, OH 43920

The Shoppes At Parma, 7900 Day Dr, Parma, OH 44129

Miami Valley Mall, 987 E Ash St, Piqua, OH 45356

Oklahoma:

Oakwood Mall, 4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73703

Tandy Town Shopping Centre, 1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy, Mcalester, OK 74501

Town Centre Plaza, 7271 SE 29th St, Midwest City, OK 73110

Arrowhead Mall, 501 N Main St, Ste 118, Muskogee, OK 74401

Shawnee Mall, 4901 N Kickapoo Ave, Ste 4000, Shawnee, OK 74804

Tulsa Promenade, 4101 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135

Oregon:

Cascade Village, 63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93, Bend, OR 97701

McMinnville Plaza, 2180 NE Hwy 99 W, McMinnville, OR 97128

Garden Valley Mall, 780 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160, Roseburg, OR 97471

Salem Centre, 305 Liberty St NE, Salem, OR 97301

Pennsylvania:

Clearview Mall, 101 Clearview Circle, Butler, PA 16001

North Hanover Mall, 1155 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331

Beaver Valley Mall, 200 Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca, PA 15061

Monroeville Mall, 500 Monroeville Mall, Monroeville, PA 15146

Galleria at Pitts Mill, 167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir, Tarentum, PA 15084

South Carolina:

Cross Creek Mall, 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29906

Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, SC 29501

Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Rock Hill Galleria, 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

South Dakota:

University Mall, 990 22nd Ave S, Brookings, SD 57006

Tennessee:

Bradley Square, 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44, Cleveland, TN 37312

Columbia Mall, 800 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN 38401

Dyersburg Mall, 2700 Lake Rd, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Kingsport Town Centre, 2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, TN 37664

Foothills Mall, 101 Foothills Mall, Maryville, TN 37801

Three Star Mall, 1410 Sparta St, McMinnville, TN 37110

Texas:

Timber Creek Crossing, 6051 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231

Crossroads Mall, 6834 Wesley St, Ste C, Greenville, TX 75402

West Hills Mall, 2 Financial Plaza, Huntsville, TX 77340

Music City Mall, 2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000, Lewisville, TX 75067

Palestine Mall, 1930 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801

Mirabeau Square, 3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82, Paris, TX 75460

Utah:

Layton Hills Mall, 1201 N Hill Field Rd, Ste 1050, Layton, UT 84041

Cache Valley Mall, 1350 N Main St, Logan, UT 84341

Vermont:

Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Sq, Bennington, VT 05201

Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19, Berlin, VT 05602

Virginia:

Danville Mall, 325 Piedmont Dr, Danville, VA 24540

Colonial Mall, 90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Ste 1268, Staunton, VA 24401

Washington:

Omache Shopping Centre, 715 Omache Dr, Omak, WA 98841

Mid-Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy J-1, Sunnyside, WA 98944

