JCPenney is closing 154 stores for good — here's the list

JCPenney is closing 154 stores.

The department store warned after filing for bankruptcy that it would have to close about 30% of its store base.

Here are the stores included in the first round of closures.

In a bankruptcy court filing on Thursday, JCPenney revealed the list of stores that will shutter in its first round of closures.

The department store, which filed for bankruptcy on May 15, said in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later that month that it expected to eventually close about 30% of its 846 stores, moving away from weaker malls.

The first phase consists of 154 stores, which JCPenney said will conduct liquidation sales as they are able to reopen according to states’ stay-at-home orders. Four of the stores have already begun going-out-of-business sales.

The company said in its filing that liquidation sales will take about 10-16 weeks to complete, at which point stores would close for good.

JCPenney has had years of declining sales, which were exacerbated by temporary store closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the stores listed in the first phase of closures:

228 Main St Delano, CA 93215

135 Bockman Dr Fort Collins, CO 80525 3 703

408 E Mitchell St Petoskey, MI 49770

504 N Adams St Carroll, IA 51401

Acadiana Mall, 5725 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503

Alpena Mall, 2338 US 23 S Alpena, MI 49707

Anderson Mall, 3187 N Main St Anderson, SC 29621

Arbor Place Mall, 6650 Douglas Blvd Douglasville, GA 30135

Arrowhead Mall, 501 N Main St Ste 118 Muskogee, OK 74401

Ashtabula Mall, 3315 N Ridge Rd E Ste 100 Ashtabula, OH 44004

Batavia City Centre, 40 Batavia City Ctr Batavia, NY 14020

Beaver Valley Mall, 200 Beaver Valley Mall Monaca, PA 15061

Bedford Town Fair, 1118 James Ave Bedford, IN 47421

Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Sq Bennington, VT 05201

Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Rd Unit 19 Berlin, VT

Biggs Park Shopping Centre, 2910 N Elm St Lumberton, NC 28358

Bolger Square, 17610 E 39th St S Independence, MO 64055

Bonner Mall, 300 Bonner Mall Way Ste 60 Ponderay, ID 83852

Boulevard at Box Hill, 3411 Merchant Blvd Abingdon, MD 21009

Bradford Square, 4000 Ft Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Bradley Square, 200 Paul Huff Pkwy Nw Ste 44 Cleveland, TN 37312

Cache Valley Mall, 1350 N Main St Logan, UT 84341

Cadillac Shopping Centre, 1550 N Mitchell St Cadillac, MI 49601

Carnation Mall, 2500 W State St Ste 118 Alliance, OH 44601

Cascade Village, 63455 N Hwy 97 Ste 93 Bend, OR 97701

Central Mall, 2259 S 9th St Salina, KS 67401

Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Rd Ste 600 Akron, OH 44310

Christown Spectrum, 1727 W Bethany Home Rd Phoenix, AZ 85015

Clearview Mall, 101 Clearview Circle Butler, PA 16001

Colnl Lakeshore Mall, 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy Gainesville, GA 30501

Colonial Mall, 90 Lee Jackson Hwy Ste 1268 Staunton, VA 24401

Columbia Mall, 800 S James Campbell Blvd Columbia, TN 38401

Concord Mall, 3701 S Main St (Us 33) Elkhart, IN 46517

Conestoga Mall, 3404 W 13th St Grand Island, NE 68803

Conway Towne Centre, 201 Skyline Dr Ste 7 Conway, AR 72032

Coralwood Shopping Centre, 2301 Del Prado Blvd Ste 700 Cape Coral, FL 33990

Country Club Mall, 1262 Vocke Rd Ste 300 La Vale, MD 21502

Countryside Plaza, II 1840 Countryside Dr Turlock, CA 95380

Covington Mall, 922 River Falls St Andalusia, AL 36420

Cross Creek Mall, 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy Beaufort, SC 29906

Crossroads Mall, 6834 Wesley St Ste C Greenville, TX 75402

Crossroads Shopping Centre, N96w18515 County Line Rd Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Danville Mall, 325 Piedmont Dr Danville, VA 24540

Danville Manor Shopping Centre, 1560 Houstonville Rd Ste 301 Danville, KY 40422

Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd W Ste 701 Bradenton, FL 34205

Destiny USA, 9559 Destiny USA Dr Syracuse, NY 13290

Durango Mall, 800 S Camino Del Rio Durango, CO 81301

Dyersburg Mall, 2700 Lake Rd Dyersburg, TN 38024

Eagle Ridge Mall, 501 Eagle Ridge Dr Lake Wales, FL 33859

Eden Prairie Centre, 8201 Flying Cloud Dr Eden Prairie, MN 55344

El Con Shopping Centre, 3501 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85716

Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Rd Auburn, NY 13021

Flint Hills Village, 1678 Industrial Rd Emporia, KS 66801

Foothills Mall, 101 Foothills Mall Maryville, TN 37801

Freedom Mall, 205 Erie Blvd W Rome, NY 13440

Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave Freeport, IL 61032

Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W Main St Ste C Bozeman, MT 59718

Galleria at Pitts Mill, 167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir Tarentum, PA 15084

Garden Valley Mall, 780 Nw Garden Vly Blvd Ste 160 Roseburg, OR 97471

Georgia Square, 3700 Atlanta Hwy Athens, GA 30606

Governors Plaza, 9365 Fields Ertel Rd Cincinnati, OH 45249

Greeley Mall, 2080 Greeley Mall Greeley, CO 80631

Green River Plaza, 399 Campbellsville Bypass Campbellsville, KY 42718

Grove Square Shopping Centre, 13701 Grove Dr Maple Grove, MN 55311

Gulf Coast Town Centre, 10083 Gulf Centre Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913

Hatcher Point Mall, 2215 Memorial Dr Waycross, GA 31501

Henderson Square, 380 N Cooper Dr Henderson, NC 27536

Independence Centre, 475 S St Louis St Batesville, AR 72501

Inland Centre, 300 Inland Ctr San Bernardino, CA 92408

Jackson Square, 1601 S Broad Scottsboro, AL 35768

Kandi Mall, 1605 South First Street Willmar, MN 56201

Kingsport Town Centre, 2101 Ft Henry Dr Kingsport, TN 37664

Kirksville Shopping Centre, 2206 S Baltimore St Kirksville, MO 63501

Kokomo Mall, 1718 E Blvd Kokomo, IN 46902

Lakeshore Mall, 901 Us 27 N Ste 150 Sebring, FL 33870

Lakeside Shopng Cntr, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie, LA 70002

Layton Hills Mall, 1201 N Hill Field Rd Ste 1050 Layton, UT 84041

Lewiston Shopping Centre, 1826 19th Ave Lewiston, ID 83501

Liberal Plaza, 1513 N Kansas Ave Liberal, KS 67901

Lilac Mall, 25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125) Rochester, NH 03867

Little Creek Centre, 1100-B Hwy 260 Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Lufkin Shopping Centre, 4600 S Medford Dr Ste 2000 Lufkin, TX 75901

Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd Florence, SC 29501

Market Square, US 68 S and AA Hwy Maysville, KY 41056

Marshalltown Mall, 2500 S Centre St Marshalltown, IA 50158

Mcminnville Plaza, 2180 NE Hwy 99 W Mcminnville, OR 97128

Mellor Park Mall, 1845 N West Ave El Dorado, AR 71730

Miami Valley Mall, 987 E Ash St Piqua, OH 45356

Middlesboro Mall, 905 N 12th St Ste 10 Middlesboro, KY 40965

Mirabeau Square, 3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82 Paris, TX 75460

Monroeville Mall, 500 Monroeville Mall Monroeville, PA 15146

Mountain Valley Mall, State Hwy 16 & Rt 302 North Conway, NH 03860

Mount Berry Square, 300 Mount Berry Square Ne Rome, GA 30165

Muncie Mall, 3501 Granville Ave Muncie, IN 47303

Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

North Hanover Mall, 1155 Carlisle St Hanover, PA 17331

North Hills Shopping Centre, 4217 Six Forks Rd Ste 100 Raleigh, NC 27609

Northfield Square, 1600 N State Rt 50 Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Northlake Mall, 4840 Briarcliff Rd Ne Atlanta, GA 30345

Northtowne Mall, 1500 N Clinton St Defiance, OH 43512

NW Pavilion at Mich Rd, 8752 Michigan Rd Indianapolis, IN 46268

Oakwood Mall, 4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd Enid, OK 73703

Orlando Fashion Square, 3115 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803

Oswego Plaza, 140 State Route 104 Ste A Oswego, NY 13126

Palestine Mall, 1930 S Loop 256 Palestine, TX 75801

Pilgrim Place Mall 1350 Pilgrim Ln Plymouth, IN 46563

Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St Orangeburg, SC 29115

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Centre, 14659 Ramona Ave Chino, CA 91710

Regal Court Shopping Centre, 7451 Youree Dr Shreveport, LA 71105

Regency Square, 301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133) Florence, AL 35630

Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expy Ste 105 Jacksonville, FL 32225

Richmond Plaza, 1305 E Broad Ave Ste 13 Rockingham, NC 28379

Richmond Square, 4199 National Rd E Richmond, IN 47374

River Landing Shopping Centre, 3400 Rio Grande Ave Montrose, CO 81401

River Oaks Shopping Centre, 200 River Oaks Centre Dr Calumet City, IL 60409

River Point Mall, 435 E Clifty Dr Madison, IN 47250

Riverdale Village, 12550 Riverdale Blvd Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Rock Hill Galleria, 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd Rock Hill, SC 29730

Roseland Shopping Centre, 3225 State Rt 364 Ste 165 Canandaigua, NY 14424

Salem Centre, 305 Liberty St NE Salem, OR 97301

San Luis Plaza, 951 W Pacheco Blvd Los Banos, CA 93635

Sangertown Square Mall, 1 Sangertown Sq Ste 55 New Hartford, NY 13413

Santa Rosa Shopping Centre, 300 Mary Esther Blvd Mary Esther, FL 32569

Sawmill Square Mall, 910 Sawmill Rd Laurel, MS 39440

Shawnee Mall, 4901 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 4000 Shawnee, OK 74804

Spanish Fort Town Centre, 22500 Town Centre Ave Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Starkville Crossing, 864 Hwy 12 W Starkville, MS 39759

Statesboro Mall, 325 Northside Dr E Ste 25 Statesboro, GA 30458

Summit Square Shopping Centre, 16280 Dresden Ave Space M E Liverpool, OH 43920

Tandy Town Shopping Centre, 1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy Mcalester, OK 74501

The Fashion Centre, 814 US Hwy 62-65 N Ste 27 Harrison, AR 72601

The Shoppes At Parma, 7900 Day Dr Parma, OH 44129

Three Star Mall, 1410 Sparta St Mcminnville, TN 37110

Timber Creek Crossng, 6051 Skillman St Dallas TX, 7523

Times Square Mall, 115 Times Sq Mall Mt Vernon, IL 62864

Torrington Commons, 251 High St Torrington, CT 06790

Town Centre Plaza, 7271 SE 29th St Midwest City, OK 73110

Town Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St Owensboro, KY 42301

Tri County Plaza, 1500 Canton Rd Akron, OH 44312

Tulsa Promenade 4101 S Yale Ave Tulsa, OK 74135

Twin Rivers Mall, 3100 M L King Jr Blvd New Bern, NC 28562

University Mall, 1201 E Main Carbondale, IL 62901

University Mall, 990 22nd Ave S Brookings, SD 57006

Upper Valley Plaza, 250 Plainfield Rd Unit 202 West Lebanon, NH 03784

Vincennes Plaza, 640 Niblack Blvd Vincennes, IN 47591

Vista Ridge Mall, 2401 S Stemmons Fwy Ste 4000 Lewisville, TX 75067

West Hills Mall, 2 Financial Plaza Huntsville, TX 77340

West Street Shopping Centre, 381 West St Keene, NH 03431

West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Rd Tracy, CA 95304 1

Westshore Plaza, 201 Westshore Plaza Tampa, FL 33609

White Sands Mall, 3199 N White Sands Alamogordo, NM 88310

Woodland Plaza II, 120 Niblick Rd Paso Robles, CA 93446

Woodmore Town Centre at Glen, 9100 McHugh Dr Ste 576 Lanham, MD 20706

Yreka Junction Mall, 1810 Fort Jones Rd Yreka, CA 96097

