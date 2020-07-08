JCPenney is closing 2 more stores for good

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

JCPenney has added two more stores to the list of locations it plans to close.

Both stores are located in New York City.

The department store chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and later said it planned to close about 30% of its stores.

JCPenney is closing an additional two stores, it disclosed in bankruptcy court filings on Tuesday.

Both locations are in New York City.

The new store closures are in addition to two previous rounds of shutterings. JCPenney announced it would close at least 136 stores on June 17 and 13 additional stores on June 22. Liquidation sales at most closing stores have begun.

The location at New York’s Manhattan Mall is permanently closed, while the store at Kings Plaza in Brooklyn will close on September 27.

JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 15 and later said that it expected to close about 30% of its 846 stores.

Here are the stores’ addresses:

Kings Plaza, 5100 Kings Plaza, Ste 2201, Brooklyn, New York

Manhattan Mall, 100 W 32nd St, New York, New York

