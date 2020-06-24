JCPenney is closing 13 more stores for good. See if your local store is on the list.

REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo An empty shopping cart sits in front of the J.C. Penney department store in North Riverside, Illinois, U.S., November 17, 2017.

JCPenney is closing 13 more stores.

The store closures are in addition to a group of 136 locations the department store previously announced would shutter for good.

JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 15 and later said that it expected to close about 30% of its 846 stores.

JCPenney announced on Monday that an additional 13 stores would permanently close.

The closures come on top of a group of 136 locations the department store previously said would close while it continues bankruptcy proceedings. Liquidation sales began at most of those locations on June 17.

The department store, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15, said in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later that month that it expected to eventually close about 30% of its 846 stores, moving away from weaker malls.

Store closing sales are set to begin at these additional locations on “approximately” July 3, the company said.

“A handful of previously announced store closing locations remain on hold pending further review,” it added.

Here are the stores that are closing in the most recent round:

201 S Washington St, Owosso, MI 48867

125 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Bay City Town Centre, 4129 E Wilder Rd, Bay City, MI 48706

Greenville West Mall, 300 Greenville W Dr, Ste 1, Greenville, MI 48838

Mall @ Prince Georges, 3500 East-West Hwy Ste 1000, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave Ste 135, Okemos, MI 48864

Mid-Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy J-1, Sunnyside, WA 98944

Mt Pleasant Shopping Centre, 2231 S Mission Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858

Northtown Village, 1680 Wright Ave, Alma, MI 48801

Omache Shopping Centre, 715 Omache Dr, Omak, WA 98841

Poughkeepsie Galleria, 2001 South Rd (Rt 9), Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706

Sun Valley Mall, 484 Sun Valley Mall, Concord, CA 94520

Do you work at JCPenney and have a story to share? Contact this reporter via encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (646) 889-2143 or at [email protected]

