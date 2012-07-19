RON JOHNSON: Online Retail Will Plateau, Just Like catalogues Once Did

Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images

JCPenney CEO and former Apple retail chief Ron Johnson was interviewed today at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference. He talked a bit about the future of retail — both online and offline.He said that if he had to choose between an online-only store or a brick-and-mortar retailer, “I take a physical retailer in a heartbeat.”



Why? Miguel Helft at Fortune summarizes:

“He said he is bullish on physical retailing, and predicted that online retailing, just like catalogue shopping a few decades ago, will eventually reach a plateau. He said different categories of retailing will level off at different points, and that ‘the physical store will have a permanent place.’

After all, Johnson is all about the in-store retail experience. That’s what he did at Apple, and that’s what he’s trying to do at JCPenney.

NOW SEE: Here’s What JCPenney Retail Employees REALLY Think Of CEO Ron Johnson >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.