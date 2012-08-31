JCPenney Gets To Go Ahead With Martha Stewart Line While It Feuds With Macy's

Martha Stewart

Photo: Flickr

A judge ruled that JCPenney can move ahead with the Martha Stewart line that rival Macy’s is trying to stop. Even though the retailers will still go to trial in November, it’s a temporary victory for J.C. Penney.



Evan Clark at Women’s Wear Daily reports:

A New York state judge ruled that JCPenney Co. Inc. can move ahead with its deal to sell Martha Stewart goods, denying Macy’s Inc.’s request for an injunction.

Penney’s lawyers, however, agreed not to violate the terms of a prior injunction protecting Macy’s agreement to sell certain Martha Stewart goods exclusively.

This means that while Penney can go ahead and plan its line with Stewart, they can’t start selling the goods yet.

The retailers have been feuding since January, when Stewart stood alongside JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson and announced she planned to release a collection of home goods.

The same day, Macy’s announced it was going to pursue legal action. Stewart has had a deal with Macy’s since 2006.

DON’T MISS: The Brilliant Tactic Walmart Uses To Fend Off Competition From Dollar Stores >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.