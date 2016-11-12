JCPenney is giving out $500 coupons to lure shoppers to stores on Thanksgiving

JCPenney is kicking off its Black Friday sales at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, making it one of the first department stores to open that early in the afternoon on the holiday.
The opening time gives it a two-hour head start on Macy’s and a three-hour head start on Walmart, Target, Sears, and Kohl’s.
To get customers to visit its stores, JCPenney will be handing out coupons to hundreds of customers who are the first through the doors on Thanksgiving and Black Friday that will offer between $10 and $500 off purchases. Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
The company’s Black Friday sales will be available online starting at midnight on November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
JCPenney is also offering 24-hour “pre-Black Friday” deals online and in stores until November 19. Then on November 20-22, the company will offer 24 daily deals on its website, ahead of the launch of its official Black Friday sale.
Here’s a list of some of JCPenney’s Black Friday deals:
- $1.99 Mixit(TM) touch tech gloves
- $2.99 Home Expressions(TM) 100 per cent cotton towel or JCPenney Home(TM) classic standard/queen pillow
- $4.99 Disney Collection mini plush or select Paw Patrol toys
- $5.99 select Shopkins(TM) or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toys
- $7.99 cooks (TM) kitchen electrics (after $12 mail in rebate)
- $9.99 Tzumi(TM) dream vision virtual reality headset
- $14.99 Women’s pajama sets
- $19.99 select Women’s boots
- $20 1/10 CT. T.W. diamond studs in sterling silver or Liz Claiborne charging pouch
- $29 Women’s (with faux fur trim) or Men’s St. John’s Bay(TM) puffer coat
- $29.99 Sky Rider drone with camera or Razor kick scooter
- $36.99 Men’s Levi’s 501 original core jeans
- $39.99 5-pc Protocol Hamilton luggage set
- $59.99 CHI flat iron
- $59.99 Nutribullet blender
- $79 Sharper Image 5.1 channel bluetooth home theatre system
- $88 men’s or women’s Citizen, Casio, Seiko or Invicta watches
- $89.99 Keurig K55 brewer
- $279.99 KitchenAid artisan 5-qt. stand mixer (after $50 mail in rebate)
- $293 each Hotpoint 3.8 cubic feet stainless steel basket washer or 6.2 cubic feet electric dryer
- $994 Samsung 26 cubic feet 3-door French door refrigerator
NOW WATCH: We did a blind taste test of Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s pizza — here’s the verdict
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.