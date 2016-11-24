JCPenney is opening earlier than almost everyone else on Thanksgiving -- and it's giving out $500 coupons

JCPenney is kicking off its Black Friday sales at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, making it one of the first department stores to open on the holiday.

The opening time gives it a two-hour head start on Macy’s and a three-hour head start on Walmart, Target, Sears, and Kohl’s.

To get customers to visit its stores, JCPenney will be handing out coupons to hundreds of customers who are the first through the doors on Thanksgiving and Black Friday that will offer between $10 and $500 off purchases. Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

The company’s Black Friday sales will be available online starting at midnight on November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

JCPenney is also offering 24-hour “pre-Black Friday” deals online and in stores until November 19. Then on November 20-22, the company will offer 24 daily deals on its website, ahead of the launch of its official Black Friday sale.

Here’s a list of some of JCPenney’s Black Friday deals:

