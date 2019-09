J.C. Penney launched six new ads in the Oscars broadcast, according to Ad Age, and the first began with the message, “Dear America, you deserve to look better.” The ad featured all-American vignettes of family life, strivers and veterans. The company also bought a Twitter sponsored post with the hashtag #yourstruly.



