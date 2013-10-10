JC Penney Will Use A New Advertising Agency For Its Big Holiday Campaign [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

JC Penney has brought in a new agency team for a big holiday campaign as the struggling retailer looks to turn its fortunes around.

New SVP/marketing Debra Berman gave the integrated marketing duties to Donor over incumbent agency Y&R, which it hired six months ago. EVB and Victors & Spoils will handle social media and grassroots marketing.

The government shutdown could delay the Food and Drug Administration’s decision on how to regulate e-cigarette advertising. The FDA is expected to ban e-cig manufacturers from advertising on television.

The big data marketing firm XL Marketing announced it has purchased the London-based data and e-mail services business Intela. The combined entity will host one of the 10 largest e-mail marketing businesses in the world.

Razorfish regional president Christian Juhl has left the company to join the independent digital agency Essence as CEO of North America. Juhl was at Razorfish for more than a decade and served most recently as president of its West region.

Facebook is continuing to streamline its advertising products, announcing yesterday that it has introduced new measurement tools to help brands reached desired outcomes like “user engagement,” “conversions,” and “app installs.”

BBDO chairman and CEO of the Americas, Troy Ruhanen, has been promoted to executive vp at BBDO’s parent company, Omnicom. He’ll work on coordinating collaboration between Omnicom’s big clients.

In a consolidation of power in the online video production and distribution field, Alloy Digital and Break Media announced they will merge to form a new company, Defy Media. Defy will be a profitable company expected to boast more than $US100 million in annual revenue.

Lockheed Martin has given its global advertising and media business to McCann Erickson and UM, Adweek reports.

Digiday looks at how Taco Bell is using Snapchat’s new Stories feature, which allows users to create 24-hour narratives by stringing together photos and videos.

