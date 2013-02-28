JC Penney Shares Are Getting Annihilated Right Now

JC Penney shares instantly tanked in after-hours trading after the department store chain reported a horrific fourth quarter with sales missing expectations as same-store sales plunged by 32 per cent.



Management has been hosting a conference call with analysts since 5:00 PM ET. And it isn’t helping.

Here’s a look at the after-hours trading in JCP:

Photo: MarketWatch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.