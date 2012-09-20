WHOA: JC Penney Shares Just Spiked

Photo: Bloomberg

Shares in mid-market department store JC Penney surged more than 9 per cent following the company’s update on its shop-in-shop experience, before giving up those gains minutes later.Click here for updates >



According to Chief Executive Ron Johnson, stores-within-stores that sell individual brands like Levi’s are comping up more than 20 per cent.

Shares closed flat at $29.09.

Brian Sozzi, Chief Equities Analyst at NBG Productions, has been following the day’s event’s closely. Below, some of his key points.

New shops inside JC Penney rocking +20% comps versus rest of store. And there is the number bomb in all reports in the AM. $JCP — Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) September 19, 2012

Fundamentals now changing at JC Penney, getting the data. $JCP — Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) September 19, 2012

I don’t like comments on current business trends at JC Penney. Needing the coupons. $JCP $$ — Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) September 19, 2012

