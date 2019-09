J.C. Penney is having a terrible day in the market.

Wednesday, Goldman Sachs released a report casting serious doubt on the embattled retailer’s ability to finance itself.

Then, Thursday, after the closing bell, the company announced a secondary offering of 84 million shares.

Today, the stock is down 14%.

The chart below shows the damage.

