CNBC is reporting that Ron Johnson is out as CEO of JC Penney.



As soon as the headline crossed, shares of JCP spiked by more than 10 per cent. They’re now up by around 6 per cent.

More to come…

Here’s a look at the after-hours action from MarketWatch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.