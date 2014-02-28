JC Penney Is Ripping Higher

JC Penney is up 21% to $US7.21 per share.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, the department store chain delivered its first quarterly net profit since July 2011. Net income came in at $US35 million or $US0.11 per share.

But it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $US0.68 per share.

“The most challenging parts of the turnaround are behind us,” CEO Mike Ullman said in the press release.

Here’s a look at the five-day chart that shows the stock ripping higher.

