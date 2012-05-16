JC Penney Is Getting Creamed And Has To Change Its Strategy—Here's Today's Ad Brief

JC Penney CEO Ron Johnson addressed analysts and investors, explaining how the chain has to turn things around to reinvigorate flighty shoppers. The old coupon model is gone and customers are now confused about how pricing really works. “Coupons were a drug—they really drove traffic,” Johnson said. The new marketing strategy will better explain how pricing actually works and how less promotions still means better prices. Maybe this will up JC Penney’s sinking numbers. First quarter traffic was down 10 per cent and 80 per cent of the chain’s Facebook comments are negative.



DDB creative director on Hertz and Y&R alum Sonya Grewal has passed away. She is survived by her husband.

Television networks are pitching much more aggressively to the growing Hispanic market at this week’s upfronts.

Here’s why Wes Anderson loves directing commercials.

Gill Duff is filling Troy Ruhanen’s shoes and is taking over as the head of BBDO Atlanta. He starts May 21. The 275 person shop handles AT&T, Florida Department of Citrus, and Bayer, to name a few.

Xaxis, a company from WPP/GroupM, is opening up a new headquarters in Singapore.

