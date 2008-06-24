JC Penney Mortified By Teen Sex Ad, Blasts Saatchi & Saatchi*

Now in vogue: fake ads. Which of the following is the real JC Penney “Today’s the day…” ad? The one with the happy family eating and playing ping pong…or the one with the two teenagers hurrying to get dressed so they can race off to have sex? (“Today’s the day to get away with it…”).



Saatchi & Saatchi, Penney’s ad agency, violently denies involvement. Epoch Films, a New York-based production company that entered the ad in the Cannes Lions Awards, is staying mum.

*Update: Saatchi & Saatchi has released the following statement denying their involvement with the ad and claiming that they will “remove” it from the Web. Good luck with that.

“Saatchi & Saatchi has a long history of producing principled and respectful advertising for JCPenney and its entire client roster. The Speed Dressing TV commercial, which was submitted to the 2008 International Advertising Festival at Cannes, was created by a third party vendor without JCPenney’s knowledge or consent. It was produced and released to the public without any knowledge or prior approval from JCPenney. Saatchi & Saatchi did not enter the spot and deeply regrets the message this ad presents. Saatchi & Saatchi apologizes to JCPenney, its associates and its customers. The commercial is being removed from public circulation.”





