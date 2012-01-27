JC Penney Adopts New Logo—Its 3rd In As Many Years

JC Penney unveiled a new corporate logo this morning—giving the store its third in as many years. The new branding evokes the American flag but jettisons everything else that was familiar about JCP’s last two logos.



The marque is part of a massive overhaul of JCP, whose CEO Ron Johnson is “fundamentally re-imagining every aspect of the Company’s business.” That transformation involves a new pricing strategy, dubbed “Fair and Square Pricing,” in which there will be everyday prices; month-long values; and “best prices” on the first and third Fridays of every month.

The new logo also plays off the “fair and square” theme.

The relaunch of the retail chain is accompanied by a new ad campaign from ad agency Mother in New York, which made this teaser video (below).

Whether all this will do JCP any good is a separate question. Generally, companies that go through frequent redesigns end up confusing consumers, and losing the brand familiarity they’re trying to achieve.

In addition, the company seems to be suggesting that its new pricing strategy is simpler to understand than its previous one, which involved hundreds of different coupons and discount opportunities. That strategy meant that only 1 in 500 items sold at full price. But the new strategy—with its first and third Fridays of the month appendage—isn’t exactly easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy, either.

The slideshow of the evolution of the JCP brand follows the new TV commercial, below.

