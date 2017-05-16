JB Holmes' disastrous final round at The Players Championship cost him a lot of money

When the final round of The Players Championship started on Sunday, J.B. Holmes was the co-leader and in position to pick up the biggest win of his career. Then disaster struck.

Holmes shot a 12-over 84 in the final round, including 7-over on the final two holes thanks in large part to putting two balls in the water on the famed 17th hole island green.

The score not only dropped Holmes from the top of the leaderboard, it also cost him a lot of money. The winner of The Players takes home $US1.89 million. But by falling all the way to a tie for 41st, Holmes instead took home $US36,750.

