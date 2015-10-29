JB HI-FI surges ahead with sales up 5.3%

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

JB HI-FI is continuing its run of good sales growth.

CEO Richard Murray told the retailer’s annual general meeting that sales for the first quarter were in line with expectations with total sales up 5.3% and comparable sales 3.7% higher.

“We expect the market to remain competitive as retailers drive for market share in the lead up to Christmas,” he says.

The company is maintaining its guidance of full year sales of about $3.85 billion. Net profit was up 6.4% to $136.5 million.

Sales for the 2015 year were $3.65 billion, a 4.8% rise.

Retailers have been reporting mixed success, with Dick Smith and Woolworths reporting weak sales.

JB HI-FI’s shares were up 0.8% to $18.65.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.