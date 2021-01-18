JB Hi-Fi’s online sales soared 161% which, together with Black Friday deals, more than made up for lockdown store closures

JB Hi-Fi (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JB Hi-Fi Group reported stellar sales results for the first half of the 2021 financial year.

In the company’s preliminary, unaudited financial results, it reported $4.9 billion in sales, an increase of 23.7%.

Sales were boosted by the demand for household appliances and electronics.

In its preliminary unaudited financial results for the six months ending December 31 2020, JB Hi-Fi reported $4.9 billion in group sales. The group – which includes JB Hi-Fi in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Good Guys – experienced a 23.7% jump in sales.

JB Hi-Fi Australia alone sailed 23.3% to reach $3.4 billion in sales.

Earnings for the group before interest and taxess increaed 75.9% to reach $462.7 million.

The group’s growth was boosted by demand for home appliances and customer electronics. It experienced ripper online sales, which, combined with Black Friday deals, more than offset the impact of its stores temporarily closing during pandemic.

Back in August 2021, 46 JB Hi-Fi stores and 21 Good Guys stores temporarily closed amid Victoria’s second round of lockdowns. During that same month, seven JB Hi-Fi stores temporarily shut in New Zealand to comply with the country’s restrictions.

Online sales soared 161.7% to $678.8 million during the first half of the financial year, accounting for 13.7% of all sales.

“We are pleased to report record sales and earnings for HY21, in what has been an extraordinary period,” JB Hi-Fi Group CEO Richard Murray said in a statement to the ASX. “Our continued focus on the customer and investments in our online business and our supply chain have enabled us to seamlessly meet our customers’ increased demand both in-store and online.”

JB Hi-Fi is among the companies that have seen a jump in sales during the coronavirus pandemic as many people were forced to work from home. These include Kogan, along with Officeworks’ parent company Wesfarmers.

