Both JB Hi-Fi and Kogan reported an increase in sales last financial year, as shoppers shift to online purchases through the pandemic

JB Hi-Fi and Kogan have seen a jump in sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

JB Hi-Fi reported an 11.6% rise in sales across its group to $7.9 billion.

Kogan reported $768.9 million in gross sales – up 39.3% from the 2019 financial year.

Retailers JB-Hi Fi and Kogan have seen sales rise up during the pandemic.

In its 2020 financial year results, JB Hi-Fi reported an 11.6% rise in sales across its group to $7.9 billion. And online sales across the group – which encompasses JB Hi-Fi Australia, New Zealand and The Good Guys – rose 48.8% to $597.5 million, peaking particularly during the fourth quarter as more people spent time working and entertaining at home.

“This is a strong result in the most challenging of times,” JB Hi-Fi Group CEO Richard Murray said in a statement. “We are pleased to report strong sales and earnings for FY20 and importantly, we have provided our customers with the products they required as they spent more time working, learning and seeking entertainment at home, and kept our team members in jobs with an absolute focus on health and safety.”

At JB Hi-Fi Australia, sales were up 12.5% to $5.32 billion, with online sales shooting up 56.6% to $404 million. Significant purchases were made across communications, computers, visual, audio and small appliances. The Good Guys, on the other hand, experienced an 11.2% rise in sales to $2.39 billion.

JB Hi-Fi group rolled out a range of coronavirus protection measures including temperature testing for workers in Victoria, face masks, extra cleaning, adding protective screens to stores and having customer limits in stores.

It also gave a $1000 cash bonus to full time workers – pro-rated for part times and casuals – to recognise their efforts during the pandemic.

Kogan also saw a jump in sales

Online retailer Kogan also released its 2020 financial year results, reporting gross sales of $768.9 million, up 39.3% from the 2019 financial year. Looking its revenue, this rose 13.5% from the last financial year to $497.9 million and profit was $126.5 million, up 39.6%.

The main reasons for Kogan’s growth were attributed to the spike in active customers, which grew 35.7%. As of June 30 2020, the company had more than 2 million customers. The company also experienced growth in its new business verticals including Kogan Mobile and had success in the Kogan Marketplace, which has had an increase of sellers.

Kogan founder and CEO Ruslan Kogan said in a statement that the revolution in retail is a major opportunity for the company.

“There is a retail revolution taking place as more and more shoppers learn about the benefits of eCommerce,” he said.

“We’re seeing record numbers of first time customers, who then go on to make repeat purchases at a 40% faster pace than previously. For us this is a very exciting trend that shows that once customers learn about shopping online, they change their ongoing behaviour.

“Once someone discovers the benefits of online shopping, I struggle to see why they would ever go back to the old way of doing things.”

