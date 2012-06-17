Atlanta Woman Grows 24 Inch Fingernails In Quest To Appear On Oprah

Jazz Ison Sinkfield wants to meet Oprah Winfrey “and a lot of more celebrities” so they can bask in the glory of her extended fingernails, the longest of which reaches 24 inches.



The Atlanta-based mother and grandmother tells WTSP that her nails are “a gift and…a talent too, because it’s something that everyone cannot do.”

Maintaining them requires five hours at the salon each month, and a whopping $250 per session. Unfortunately there are things she can’t do, like tie her shoes, type or bowl.



