Jay-Z, Steve Stoute Forming Branded Entertainment Co?

We hear that rapper/mogul Jay-Z and hip hop impresario Steve Stoute are forming a branded entertainment company, presumably to marry entertainment acts with brands and advertisers that want to be associated with them.

That’s not terribly unusual these days – there are a bunch of these shops devoted to this kind of work. What is a bit odd, though, is that one of those shops was founded by Steve Stoute, who sold the company to ad giant Interpublic this fall. Last we heard Steve was supposed to stay on with his company, Translation Consulting & Brand Imaging, after the sale. So what gives?

Steve, via reps, says we’ve got it wrong; we’ll try to get to bottom of it.

