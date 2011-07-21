A Bar In D.C. Is Using Jayson Werth’s Miserable Batting Average To Set Its Beer Prices

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and www.flickr.com

Duffy’s Irish Pub in Washington, D.C. is making the best of the ongoing Jayson Werth debacle.The price of PBR pounders, Buds, and High Lifes during Sunday’s game against the Dodgers will be based on the Nationals right fielder’s abysmal batting average.



Right now, Werth is batting .211, so beers would cost a measly $2.11.

The bar will also give out free shots of Tullamore Dew whiskey to everyone wearing Nats gear if Werth gets a hit.

Werth signed a 7-year, $126 million contract with the team this off season.

As evidenced by the Duffy’s special, he has not lived up to it.

