Jay Leno is leaving his 10 p.m. show behind to go back to the Tonight Show on March 1.



When he returns, he’ll have to bring in big ratings for NBC. His 10 p.m. show was dismal in the ratings.

But a time switch-up won’t be the only fix. Jay will have to leave behind a few of his bits, including one of his worst ones: “[email protected]”

In [email protected], Leno asks his guest (who is not in-studio, but on a screen) 10 lame, scripted, random, boring questions.

Watch Jay embarrass himself during the 10 worst [email protected] moments—->

[email protected] With Jimmy Kimmel Jay: 'You're known for pranks; what's the best prank you've ever pulled?' Jimmy: 'I think the best prank I've ever pulled was, I told a guy that five years from now I'm going to give you my show, and then when the five years was up, I gave it to him. And then I took it back instantly.' The only thing that made this segment good was Jimmy catching Jay off-guard. [email protected] With Snookie Jay: 'New Jersey is the home of the Miss America Pageant, which is held in Atlantic City. If you had to answer the question, 'how will you change the world?' what would your answer be?' Snookie: 'I would put tanning beds in everybody's homes and I would eliminate the Bump-It because I don't use the Bump-It...I tease.' [email protected] With Miley Cyrus Jay: 'Any foods you don't eat?' Miley Cyrus: 'Anything green.' [email protected] With Michael Jordan Jay: 'How often do you get a manicure and a pedicure?' Michael Jordan: 'I probably get a manicure/pedicure every two weeks. Depending on if I play basketball or I rub my feet or my hands, maybe. Probably two weeks.' [email protected] With Kate Gosselin Jay: 'What is the first thing you are going to do as a newly-single woman?' Kate Gosselin: 'I'm a wild woman, Jay. I'm baking cookies with the kids.' [email protected] With Scott Brown Jay: 'First thing you do in the morning?' Scott Brown: 'Well, you know, after I obviously clean up, I work out. I probably swim throughout the week two miles, I bike about 95, and I run probably about 15 to 20 miles in a week. So you know, divide that by five or six, and that's how it works out.' [email protected] With Ricky Gervais Jay: 'Being a stand-up comic...what is the biggest difference between British audiences and American audiences?' Ricky Gervais: 'I think people are the same everywhere, really. Although when Americans laugh, the room gets brighter because their teeth are so much whiter.' [email protected] With Kourtney Kardashian Jay: 'Do you have any superstitions of any kind?' Kourtney Kardashian: 'Well the normal ones; like you have to make four wishes at 11:11, and if I have any bad thoughts I have to say to myself, 'cancel, cancel' and knock on my head three times.' [email protected] With Jeff Bridges Jay: 'Besides this one, what TV show are you embarrassed to admit you watch?' Jeff Bridges: 'Well, I guess I've gotta cop to watching my old buddy, Gary Busey, on Dr. Drew's Rehab.' [email protected] With Troy Aikman Jay: 'What is on your iPod that we would never guess?' Troy Aikman: 'Probably Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana.' Ugh! The worst! Now check out all the people to blame for the Jay Leno-Conan O'Brien debacle.

