Jaymes 'Six Point' Diaz's Brother Just Crashed A Campaign Van

According to a tweet from Sky News reporter Cameron Price, Jaymes “six point” Diaz’s brother crashed a campaign van tonight, a final bump in an error-riddled campaign.

More dramas for the Jaymes Diaz campaign.. His brother Jayson just crashed the campaign van on the way in #auspol pic.twitter.com/30y9UwpUHT — Cameron Price (@campricenews) September 7, 2013

Diaz lost the Western Sydney seat of Greenway tonight to Labor incumbent Michelle Rowland.

He was the subject of multiple news reports criticising his lack of availability to journalists.

There were suggestions he basically couldn’t be trusted to speak to the media. Diaz could only name one point of the Liberal Party’s six point plan to deal with the arrival of asylum seekers by boat in a TV interview that went viral.

Earlier Fairfax reported the Liberal Party wanted to dump him even if he won the seat, and that he would not even be going to his own electorate party until the election result was confirmed.

