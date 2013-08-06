Election ProTip: Know Your Party's Policy Before Nailing That Big Ch 10 Interview

The first day of campaigning for the upcoming election has produced its first viral video.

One person out on the campaign trail was Jaymes Diaz, a Liberal Party candidate for Greenway in Sydney’s northeast, where Diaz is hoping to take the seat from incumbent Labor MP Michelle Rowland.

Diaz had a very bad day, which unfortunately for him, involved being interviewed on Channel 10.

Asked about the issue of asylum-seekers arriving by boat, Diaz told the reporter that his party had a six-point plan to deal with what he described as a problem created by Labor.

Unfortunately, he was unable to describe a single part of this plan, despite being asked multiple times.

This wasn’t the only gaffe. Diaz was clearly stumped when the reporter said that the Libs’ paid parental leave scheme relied on a corporate tax increase, and a party handler stepped in to stop the interview.

This unedited version of the video reveals just how awkward the exchange was. Between 3.30 and 4.30, Diaz is asked eight times by the reporter to name the other points in the asylum-seekers plan (at one point even the stoic Liberal Party supporter behind him appears to be holding back laughter).

Later, as Diaz walks away, the interview ended prematurely, he says meekly: “We support families”.

The video has already gone viral in Australia, and The Australian notes that Rowland’s press team had uploaded it to YouTube less than an hour after it first aired.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.