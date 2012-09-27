Will Smith's Son Raps About How Cool It Is To Be 'Super Rich'

Photo: YouTube /screencap

Will Smith’s son Jaden is following in his famous dad’s footsteps, trying to double as actor and rapper. The “Karate Kid” star unveiled single “The Coolest” where he confidently divulges on what its like being a rich kid and swooping up the ladies.



The track is set to appear on an upcoming mix tape due out October 1.

There’s no doubt he has the image down (he’s a double of his dad back in his “Fresh Prince” days), but how are the lyrics?

Here’s how the single starts out:

“It’s the coolest of the coolest, it’s the smoothest of the smoothest. It’s the crudest and the rudest of the stupid kids.”

If those opening lines boggle your mind, here are some more tips we gathered on the essence of being “the coolest” from the 14-year-old:

“sipping on the soda” = cool

being a “Sixers season ticket holder” = cool

being “super rich” = cool

kissing girls = cool

being “the leader of the leaders on the leader boards.” = definitely cool (Though, we’re not sure the type of boards he’s referencing. Billboard music leaders? Sports leader boards?)

This isn’t Jaden’s first time rapping. He also appeared in Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never.“

Listen to the song below:

