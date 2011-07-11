Here's The Big Jaycee Dugard Interview Everyone Was Talking About

Diane Sawyer landed the first interview with Jaycee Dugard, and it’s not surprisingly an emotional roller coaster.



The 31-year-old spoke candidly about her abduction and subsequent physical and sexual abuse.

“I tried not to cry because I couldn’t wipe them away and then they get itchy,” she told the ABC News anchor.

Dugard recounted the 1991 kidnapping.

“The driver say, ‘I can’t believe we got away with it,’ and he started laughing… It was the most horrible moment of your life, times 10.”

She said she listened to the sounds outside the makeshift compound where she was housed for 18 years and remembers the trains and lawnmowers.

“Anything for human contact I guess. I was so lonely. I felt so alone.”

Dugard’s memoir, “A Stolen Life,” will be released on Tuesday.

Video below

