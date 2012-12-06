We Finally Learn What Jay-Z Said To That Older Woman On His Famous Subway Ride

Yesterday, Jay-Z uploaded a documentary to YouTube showing a look behind the scenes at how the Barclays centre in Brooklyn came to life.



Inside the nearly half-hour video, we finally learn more about the rapper’s famous subway ride in October to his final concert performance in Brooklyn where he struck up a conversation with an older woman.

It turns out the woman he sat next to, named Ellen Grossman, was unaware of the hip-hop artist’s popularity.

“Are you famous?”

Jay-Z answered yes before adding “Not very famous – you don’t know me. But I’ll get there some day.”

Check out the documentary starting at their conversation below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now learn more about Ellen Grossman: Check out some of her awesome art >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.