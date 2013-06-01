Jay-Z's New Sports Agency Is Being Investigated For Allegedly Breaking NFL Rules

The NFL Players Association is investigating Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to see if the mogul violated a union rule that bans anyone but certified agents from recruiting players.
New York Jets rookie quarterback Geno Smith denies that Jay-Z recruited him to his agency.
However, a source told USA Today’s Mark Garafolo something different.
Citing an anonymous source, Garafolo reports Jay-Z told Smith that Kimberly Miale, a Boston-based attorney and NFLPA-certified agent, would be his representative. While that may sound innocuous enough, it would violate the NFL’s “runner rule” since Jay-Z is not a certified agent.
The investigation explores the grey area between celebrity relationships and professional, legal rules disallowing such interactions.
It seems Jay-Z may be too influential for his own good.
A similar relationship was discussed early this month when New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz, a longtime friend of Jay-Z’s, signed with Creative Artists Agency, who has a partnership with Roc Nation.
The NFLPA found no issue in that circumstance.
