Jay-Z's entertainment company opened a new 29,000 square foot NYC headquarters last summer — take a look inside

Eric Laignel Roc Nation.

Roc Nation opened a new headquarters in Manhattan in summer 2019.

The entertainment label was started by Jay Z is 2008.

The office was designed by architect Jeffrey Beers.

Jay-Z’s entertainment label, Roc Nation, opened a new New York City headquarters last summer, less than a year before the pandemic sent many office workers at home.

The company is partnered with Live Nation, with offices in Nashville, New York, London, and Los Angeles. The newest office in Chelsea, designed by architect Jeffrey Beers, is the new headquarters. It spans businesses as a record label, talent agency, and production company.



COVID-19 has hit New York’s real estate market hard, along with cities around the world as offices emptied and people began working remotely. Pinterest cancelled a large San Francisco lease, and Twitter is trying to sublet parts of its San Francisco headquarters after telling workers they can work from home indefinitely.

Here’s a look inside the new Roc Nation office.

The New York office was completed in summer 2019.

It encompasses 29,000 feet of indoor space.

In a press release, Jeffrey Beers International design team described how it created a “clean yet warm” palette for the record label’s office.

The office is also intentionally laid out like a gallery with works of art throughout.

Concrete floors and steel paneling feel corporate, but still work for the gallery feel.

Jay Z has an extensive contemporary art collection, some of which is shown off in the Roc Nation office.

Jay Z picked this portrait by South African artist Zanele Muholi to sit at the entrance of the office.

The office is Roc Nation’s headquarters, housing many of its brands.

For example, this office belongs to an executive from Armand de Brignac Champagne.

The champagne brand’s section of the office have concrete flooring, gold accents, and on-theme. artwork.

The social media room is one of the most impressive, with a wall of monitors and faux leather paneling, plus designer sofas.

The sphere shaped lounge is customisable, and can function as a workspace or theatre.

It was designed to feel like a “world within a world” according to the designer.

The retail showroom shows off designs from Roc Nation’s apparel brand, Paper Planes.

The showroom has a grey marble countertop with a custom hat display and clothes hanging systems.

The Paper Planes logo shows up all over too, like in this coffee table.

The four executive offices were each custom designed to fit their owners.

Each suite has an office, meeting room, lounge, pantry…

…and a private bathroom.

The designer tried to translate each executives’ personality into office decor.

This office has a custom couch and a piece by artist Eddie Love.

The office has views of the Empire State Building.

The main conference room on the ninth floor was created to “be memorable and wow clients” the designer said.

Seating along the window takes advantage of the view.

The designer also called it “one of the key dramatic features” of the office.

Finally, the office has a 9,000 square foot rooftop terrace.

The rooftop has a bar, communal tables, and a lounge area.

